Haramattan: Nigeria’s navigational aids poor – Airlines lament
The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) on Wednesday decried the deplorable state of Navigational Aids at airports around the country. The Chairman of AON, Capt. Nogie Meggisson, made this known in a statement obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. Meggisson said the situation had made flying in the Nigerian airspace difficult […]
Haramattan: Nigeria’s navigational aids poor – Airlines lament
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG