Harmattan : Airline operators lament poor state of navigational aids at airports
The News
Harmattan : Airline operators lament poor state of navigational aids at airports
The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) on Wednesday decried the deplorable state of Navigational Aids at airports around the country. The Chairman of AON, Capt. Nogie Meggisson, made this known in a statement obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria …
