Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Harmattan : Airline operators lament poor state of navigational aids at airports – The News

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Business | 0 comments


The News

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Harmattan : Airline operators lament poor state of navigational aids at airports
The News
The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) on Wednesday decried the deplorable state of Navigational Aids at airports around the country. The Chairman of AON, Capt. Nogie Meggisson, made this known in a statement obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria …
Nigeria: Passengers Sleep At Airport As Harmattan Haze WorsensAllAfrica.com
Unclear weather frightens pilots at Lagos airportTVC News
Harmattan grounds flights in GhanaGhanaWeb
YEN.COM.GH
all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.