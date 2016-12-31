Harmattan Haze: NAMA says navigational aids are been upgraded – Vanguard
|
|
Harmattan Haze: NAMA says navigational aids are been upgraded
Vanguard
Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA yesterday reacted to the call by Airline Operators of Nigeria, AON, that the navigational aids at all the country's airports needed to be functional and upgraded as they are obsolete. According to the operators …
Nigeria begins upgrade of airport facilities to check reduced flight visibility
