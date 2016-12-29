Harry Kane Trolls Himself Following Penalty Miss

Trolling is easy when your team wins by a large margin. Tottenham striker, Harry Kane showed a fun aide to his person as he trolled himself for a penalty miss against Southampton on Wednesday night. If there’s any @NFL teams looking for a kicker in the future, have a look at my game tonight! 😉 …

The post Harry Kane Trolls Himself Following Penalty Miss appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA.

