Harry Kane Trolls Himself Following Penalty Miss
Trolling is easy when your team wins by a large margin. Tottenham striker, Harry Kane showed a fun aide to his person as he trolled himself for a penalty miss against Southampton on Wednesday night. If there’s any @NFL teams looking for a kicker in the future, have a look at my game tonight! 😉 …
