Haruna fails Red Star Belgrade medical

Super Eagles midfielder, Lukman Haruna’s proposed move to Serbian side, Red Star Belgrade, has collapsed after the player failed a routine medical test.

Red Star Belgrade’s medical personnel discovered that the Haruna has not fully recovered from a ligament injury and the club opted not to sign him, africanFootball.com reports.

The ex- Flying Eagles captain’s contract with Ukrainian club Dynamo Kiev expires this month.

He has not played a single game for Dynamo Kiev this season and has been training with the club’s reserves.

The post Haruna fails Red Star Belgrade medical appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

