Haruna fails Red Star Belgrade medical
Super Eagles midfielder, Lukman Haruna’s proposed move to Serbian side, Red Star Belgrade, has collapsed after the player failed a routine medical test.
Red Star Belgrade’s medical personnel discovered that the Haruna has not fully recovered from a ligament injury and the club opted not to sign him, africanFootball.com reports.
The ex- Flying Eagles captain’s contract with Ukrainian club Dynamo Kiev expires this month.
He has not played a single game for Dynamo Kiev this season and has been training with the club’s reserves.
This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria.
