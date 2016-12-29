Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Donkey cart in river used to smuggle groceries to Zim – News24

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Donkey cart in river used to smuggle groceries to Zim
News24
Limpopo's provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba leads the smugglers' donkeys to the pound. (SAPS). Multimedia · User Galleries · News in Pictures Send us your pictures · Send us your stories. What To Read Next. 'Kidnapped' …
Picture: SA police seize Zim bound donkeys, scotch cart, in Limpopo RiverZw News Zimbabwe
South Africa: SAPS Intercept Goods Being Smuggled From South Africa Into Zimbabwe.AllAfrica.com
Hauling assets – carrying stolen goods across Zimbabwe border is donkey's workTimes LIVE
Independent Online –Jacaranda FM
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.