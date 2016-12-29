Have you ever seen a hard boiled penguin egg? (See photos)
If you haven’t, well, today is your day.
These are specifically Gentoo penguin eggs and are eaten in the Falkland Islands near Argentina where these penguins nest. See what the yolk looks like when cut open below:
These are specifically Gentoo penguin eggs and are eaten in the Falkland Islands near Argentina where these penguins nest. See what the yolk looks like when cut open below:
(Source: malformalady)
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG