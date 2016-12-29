Pages Navigation Menu

Have you ever seen a hard boiled penguin egg? (See photos)

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

If you haven’t, well, today is your day.

These are specifically Gentoo penguin eggs and are eaten in the Falkland Islands near Argentina where these penguins nest. See what the yolk looks like when cut open below:

(Source: malformalady)

