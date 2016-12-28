Hazard: Chelsea Intend To Make Premier League History

Eden Hazard hopes to make history with Chelsea, as the blues hope to continue their winning streak.

Chelsea had a record 12th top-flight consecutive victory after beating Bournemouth 3-0 on Monday.

And Hazard warned Chelsea’s rivals that the high-flying leaders have no plans to slow down.

“We feel good. We are full of confidence. We take game after game and try to win every game,” Hazard said ahead of Saturday’s visit of Stoke City.

“We don’t look at records but if we can make history in this club we will. It’s not only about Chelsea, this league.

“This league is very difficult. Every game we try to win. But now the opponents try to give everything because they want to be first. Now we are first and everyone wants to beat us.”

Asked if Antonio Conte’s side is the best Chelsea team he has played in, Hazard said: “Yes because we win every game! We are full of confidence. We try to do something that we didn’t do in the past. We score some goals.”

The post Hazard: Chelsea Intend To Make Premier League History appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

