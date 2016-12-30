Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

He Invited Me to His House and This Happened When I Wanted to Go – Lady Opens Up

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A lady share a story of how she was lured into a rape trap by the elder brother of her crush.
Read her story below:he-invited-me-to-his-house-and-this-happened-when-i-wanted-to-go-lady-opens-up-1

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post He Invited Me to His House and This Happened When I Wanted to Go – Lady Opens Up appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.