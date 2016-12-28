He lured the 5-year-old girl to sit on his lap, defiled her

A 54-year-old Gabriel Asateru who allegedly lured a 5-year-old girl to sit on his lap and then defiled her has been remanded in prison on the orders of a Magistrates’ Court in Ado-Ekiti.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Bayo Ajiboye, had told the court that the accused committed the offence on Dec. 23 at Ifishin-Ekiti.

Ajiboye said the accused, on the said date, defiled the minor by luring her to sit on his laps.

According to him, the offence contravened Section 31 of the Child Rights Law of Ekiti State.

Ajiboye said a duplicate of the case file had been sent to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), for legal advice.

The plea of the accused was not taken as his counsel, Mr Tunde Olayemi, sought adjournment pending response from the DPP.

Magistrate Modupe Afeniforo ordered the accused be remanded in prison.

She adjourned the case to Feb.15, 2017 for further hearing.

