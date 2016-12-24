Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

He Never Wanted To Join The Police – Young Sister Of DSP Beheaded In Rivers Speaks(Graphic Photos)

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

he-never-wanted-to-join-the-police-young-sister-of-dsp-beheaded-in-rivers-speaksThe younger sister to the late Mr. Mohammed Alikali, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) that was beheaded by unknown people alongside his police orderly during the Saturday December 12, 2016 re-run elections in Rivers State has revealed that the deceased reluctantly joined the Nigeria Police Force in 2009, following the advice of their father, Alhaji Yakubu Alikali, who is a retired Commissioner of Police.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post He Never Wanted To Join The Police – Young Sister Of DSP Beheaded In Rivers Speaks(Graphic Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.