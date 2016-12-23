Pages Navigation Menu

Headies 2016 Darey wins Best Recording, Best R&B single – Pulse Nigeria

Headies 2016 Darey wins Best Recording, Best R&B single
The singer goes home with two well deserved awards, summing up what can be said to be a pretty good year for the 'Undareyted' crooner. Published: 00.42 , Refreshed: 01.21; Abiola Solanke. Print; eMail · Darey play. Darey. (Pulse) …
#Headies2016: Simi and Shaydee each win their 1st major awardNigerian Entertainment Today

