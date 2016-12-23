Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Headies 2016: Wizkid snubs Eva Alordiah’s fiancé (VIDEO)

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The 2016 Headies is finally over, but what will forever be ingrained in the hearts of the audience was when Baba Nla crooner snubbed Eva Alordiah’s fiancé, Caesar. Wizkid walked into the venue almost at the last hour sending the crowd into a frenzy! While walking past the crowd, he reached out to hug someone,…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Headies 2016: Wizkid snubs Eva Alordiah’s fiancé (VIDEO) appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.