Headies Allegedly Disqualify Tekno From Next Rated Award Category
Ahead of the much anticipated Headies 2016 Awards scheduled for December 22, 2016, Nigerian act, Tekno has allegedly been disqualified from his nominated category. Tekno who had earlier ranted on social media for getting nominated in the ‘Next Rated’ award category has allegedly been disqualified. The news of Tekno’s alleged disqualification thins down the number…
The post Headies Allegedly Disqualify Tekno From Next Rated Award Category appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG