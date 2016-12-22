Pages Navigation Menu

#Headies2016: Simi and Shaydee each win their 1st major award

Nigerian Entertainment Today

#Headies2016: Simi and Shaydee each win their 1st major award
Nigerian Entertainment Today
Singers Simi and Shaydee have just won their first ever major awards at the 2016 Headies. E.M.E signee Shaydee won the Best Male Vocal Performance award for 'Smile', beating Brymo, Wande Coal, Ric Hassani, and the people's favourite, Darey – who …

