Health Funding: Endless wait for Abuja on Abuja Declaration
Budgetary allocation to the health sector in Nigeria has consistently hovered around the 5 per cent mark at best.
The post Health Funding: Endless wait for Abuja on Abuja Declaration appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG