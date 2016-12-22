Health Funding: Endless wait for Abuja on Abuja Declaration

Budgetary allocation to the health sector in Nigeria has consistently hovered around the 5 per cent mark at best.

The post Health Funding: Endless wait for Abuja on Abuja Declaration appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

