Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Health sector drivers engage in a token strike – Hiru News

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Business | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Health sector drivers engage in a token strike
Hiru News
The All Lanka Provincial Health Sector Drivers' Union says that they will carry out an island wide one-day token strike today. The strike began at 7 a.m.. The union are protesting in support of the trade union action launched by the North Central

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.