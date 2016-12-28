Health sector drivers engage in a token strike – Hiru News
|
Health sector drivers engage in a token strike
Hiru News
The All Lanka Provincial Health Sector Drivers' Union says that they will carry out an island wide one-day token strike today. The strike began at 7 a.m.. The union are protesting in support of the trade union action launched by the North Central …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG