Health Workers To Masari: Don’t Delay Restoration Of Suspended Salary

The Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), Katsina State council, has reminded the state governor, Aminu Bello Masari, of his seven months old commitment that he would not tolerate any delay in restoring the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) in the local government councils across the state after verification.

The state chairman of the union, Comrade Hussini Hamisu, quoted the governor as initially giving the ad hoc committee on the verification of CONHESS and related allowances inaugurated in July, 2016, two week to submit its report.

Hamisu’s reminder was highlight of the position of the union yesterday on the report submitted by the ad hoc committee to the governor on December 14, 2016.

He said the committee under the leadership of Maigari Danjuma Salihu, chairman of the state local government service commission, spent seven months before completing the assignment.

According to him, “this has greatly made a negative impact on the majority of our members in the 34 local government areas who rely solely on their monthly and legitimate salary thereby affecting their daily life and causing serious hardship to them and their families.”

Though he admitted that they were carried along by the committee and they did their best to ensure that those who should not be CONHESS beneficiaries were removed and reverted to the Harmonised Public Service Salary Structure (HAPSS), he added that the lengthy period spent by the committee also prolonged the suffering of the health workers.

“No doubt, the delay has yielded (something) positive by ensuring that the committee was able to carefully come up with a report that is rich and members were adequately placed on their appropriate grade levels based on their profession and schedules of responsibilities, (even as) duplication and omission were also corrected,” he said.

The chairman, who called on the state government to implement the report as a matter of urgency, lauded the efforts of the Masari administration to ensure “equal justice among workers and sanitizing the issue of salary and allowances in the state.”

He however implored the government to include major stakeholders in all policies that affect health industry to effectively achieve the desired goals.