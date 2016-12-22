Healthy living expert, Kayode Fahm inspires us to ‘Believe’ this Christmas [WATCH]
Following the release of his captivating and breathtaking Martial Arts Video alongside Bobby Rak, motivational speaker and fitness enthusiast, Kayode Fahm releases his emotive video titled – “Believe”. This video comes at the perfect time of Christmas where people need to be reassured and believe in themselves in the hope of having a better 2017. […]
This post Healthy living expert, Kayode Fahm inspires us to ‘Believe’ this Christmas [WATCH] appeared first on YNaija.
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG