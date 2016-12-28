Heavy traffic as train crashes into trailer in Kaduna
A Lagos bound train from Kano collided with a trailer at railway crossing in Kawo, Kaduna, and cut the trailer into two, the Federal Road Safety Corps said in Kaduna on Wednesday. The Sector Commander of FRSC in the state, Mr. Francis Udoma, said that the incident occurred at 3 a.m., adding however, that no […]
