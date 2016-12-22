Hecking Is Borussia Mochengladbach’s New Coach

Former Wolfsburg manager, Dieter Hecking has been appointed as Borussia Mochengladbach’s new coach on a three-year contract that expires in June 2019.

After an underwhelming first half to the season, Andre Schubert was relieved of his duties, with Wednesday’s loss to Wolfsburg doing him in, as Mochengladbach dropped to 14 on the table.

Reports suggested the 52-year-old manager was going to replace Schubert and the Bundesliga outfit has moved to confirm his appointment.

“We want to make a fresh start following the developments of the past few weeks and Dieter Hecking is just the right man for it,” BMG sporting director Max Eberl said.

“He is a coach with a lot of experience, who has been very successful with a number clubs at various levels.

“A difficult second half of the season awaits, with exciting challenges in the Bundesliga, DFB Pokal and Europa League. We are looking forward at taking on these challenges with Hecking at the helm.”

Hecking enjoyed a spell with Gladbach during his playing career, making six appearances for the club between 1983 and 1985.

He had been out of work since leaving Wolfsburg in October.

