Police Rescue Kidnapped Monarch In Delta State – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Police Rescue Kidnapped Monarch In Delta State
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Police, Monarch, Delta State A traditional ruler in Delta State that was kidnapped at the Ughelli/Kwale highway on his way to Asaba in the early hours of Wednesday has been rescued. The monarch is identified as Agbara-Ide Ememoh II, the Ovie of …
Monarch abducted by Fulani herdsmen rescued by Police
Police rescue kidnapped Delta monarch
Herdsmen abduct Delta monarch
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG