Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Herdsmen attacks: FG to establish 2 military formations in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in News | 0 comments

crime7

Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has disclosed that plans are underway to establish two military formations in Southern parts of Kaduna State to curtail incessant attacks in the area. Speaking during a media chart on Wednesday night in Kaduna, governor El-Rufai, said the state government got assurances of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Ministry of Defence and […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Herdsmen attacks: FG to establish 2 military formations in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.