Herdsmen shoot, butcher Okada rider in Delta

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI— herdsmen, Monday afternoon, shot dead a commercial motorcycle rider, popularly known as Okada, at Ohoror community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The victim, Rufus Erooni, was said to have been shot dead and butchered in parts by his assailants, who left his remains at the scene of the incident. The remains were discovered by some members of the community going to their farms.

“His assailants left their traits at the scene of the incident, including cattle footprints,” an indigene of the community told Vanguard on phone.

The attack on the Okada rider is coming just as a farmer at Agadama community of Uwheru in Ughelli North Local Government Area was allegedly killed by herdsmen, who were reported to have seized his corpse.

According to the Agadama community Chairman, Sunday Iniovogoma, the farmer, Kester Orobevwe MacPherson, 30, was killed at his farm.

He said attempts to recover his corpse, which had already started decomposing, by a combined team of youths from the community and security agents, was repelled by the herdsmen, who engaged them in a shootout.

Confirming the death of Erooni, a senior police officer at the Ughelli Area Command said the incident occurred at about 2p.m.

The source said: “The victim was riding his bike along a bush path in the community when he was killed.

“For now, no arrest has been made, but the police is on top of the situation and will bring the perpetrators to book.”

