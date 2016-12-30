Here Are Some Signs to Know If She’s Faking Org3sm or Not

According to s33x expert Tammy Nelson most ladies (80%) are actually lying when it comes to org3sms. In a report by Dailystar, he explained how to find out if your partner is faking org3sm.

Basically her body will give it away. Firstly her face and chest will get hot and flushed and she’ll start to breathe quicker and heavier. As she’s reaching clim3x her body temperate and heart rate will begin to soar.

Next all of the muscles in her body will start to tense up – including her v3gina – and she’ll probably close her eyes.

“When a woman’s aroused, blood engorges her vulva, her v3ginal lips swell, she lubricates and when she org3sms her v3gina pulsates,” Tammy told Men’s Fitness.

Shockingly your lover’s v3gina will actually contract between 10-15 times as she gets her s33xual release but each one only lasts a fraction of a second.

To recognise when it’s just an Oscar-worthy performance, look out for porn-inspired screaming and thrashing – or just ask her.

But why are women acting out their s33xual pleasure?

Most girls will want to please their partner and boost their ego but it’s also worth remembering that it can be difficult for women to climax from penetration alone.

So be patient with her and make sure you treat her to lots of foreplay.

Tammy said: “Because they’re afraid or don’t know how to tell their partners what they need to achieve a real org3sm.

“Most women need direct clitoral stimulation for anywhere from seven to 45 minutes, and unless she gives you hints like sighs and moans, you won’t know if you’re even in the ballpark.”