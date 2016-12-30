Heroes and heroines of 2016

THERE are several people who inspired me to a great deal in 2016. They include ordinary Nigerians who despite the biting economic recession in the country did not give up. They include market men and women, akara sellers, hawkers of pure water, okpa sellers, mamaput, boli and ikpa sellers. They are Nigerian workers and farmers. They include Nigerian musicians, actors, writers and journalists, who through their works gave hope to the people.

They also include politicians, both local and international who impacted humanity by their actions in the year under review. In fact, I salute all Nigerians for surviving the hard times of 2016 and pray that 2017 will usher in new hope and better things for the country.

Let me start this journey by giving kudos to all Nigerian musicians, especially the hip-hop crooners for giving us soothing lyrics and rhythms that enabled all of us maintain our sanity despite the prevailing bad socio-economic situation we find ourselves in an era of change and great expectation.

Out of the nation’s mounting frustrations, the youths have through music made sense out of the nonsense and most of them smiled to the banks through patronage and endorsement by corporate bodies. The new hip-hop magic was ignited to a large extent by Tu Face’s evergreen song African Queen. Don Jazzy and his Mavin Records broadened its texture, outlook and reach with dancehall tunes and scintillating music videos that ooze with booze and sex.

The twin group, P-Square raved up the scene with their danceable and memorable tunes. I still remember their Chop my money and some others that have inspired me one way or the other. The nearly dying highlife genre popularized by Stephen Osita Osadebe, Celestine Ukwu, Oriental Brothers, Ikenga Super Stars, Oliver De-Coque, Raphael Amarebe and others has been revived by Flavour’s ukwu sara mbara beats with his souful lyrics, a mix of the old and the new.

His stage presence is intoxicating and electrifying alongside his repeated oyolima interjections in almost all his songs. Davido and Wizkid have songs that sooth the nerves as well and offer hope where there is none. Patoranking, Adekunle Gold, Tekno, Kiss Daniel, Phyno and others I may not recall their names in this article have made my 2016 playlist because of their innovative lyrics and rhythms.

I love Patoranking for his reggae bent message and regal dance style and vocal dexterity. His music gives hope, especially his Money, which featured Phyno. Phyno’s Fada Fada is a winner. Adekunle Gold entices me with his soulful songs with his Yoruba-accented English and message. Tekno has sweet melody and tunes to match in Baby Pana and others. He sings about love in a land torn with hatred and strife.

Nigerian gospel singers have all inspired me spiritually and given me hope when most needed. Unfortunately, I don’t know most of the gospel musicians by name and the titles of their songs but I am in love with their lyrics and rhythms. So far, their songs have moderated my spiritual life as well as sermons by my parish priests.

Whether they sang in English or native languages, they have made us psychologically and spiritually stable to face the troubles of 2016, a year of deep recession or depression. On the international scene, some songs have inspired me so much but none can beat Sia’s The Greatest, with ‘don’t give up no, no, no,’ refrain. This is one song I will hum whenever I am down and inspiration not forth coming.

On the literary scene, Flora Nwapa’s Efuru, the 50th Anniversary Edition is the latest novel I am reading. The novel is inspiring me in many ways, especially family relations, female circumcision before birth, trade and debts issues. I have not finished reading the novel yet but from what I have seen so far, I think that earlier critics of Nwapa were highly unfair to her literary genius and creativity.

There is no doubt that Nwapa’s earlier works, Efuru and Idu, are victims of sexist criticisms. Though efforts have been made by the new male critics to give Nwapa her due but I urge that more should be done for her. Nothing will be too much for this first African female novelist.

Politically, Governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State have been in the news for most part of 2016. Whether you like or hate them, they have distinguishably played the opposition politics very well. They have given the APC a run for their money or trouble. I wish other PDP governors will emulate their fearlessness and speak truth to power. The duo will play major political roles in 2017 and 2019.

The ruling APC has not done well since inception on May 29, 2015. It has not fulfilled all the promises it made to Nigerians. Instead of the change it promised, we get recession, hunger, anger and massive suffering. But despite its failings, the APC central government has taken the war against corruption to a higher dimension even though with unorthodox methods. Its war against terrorists has been impactful though not yet over. The APC has 2017 to redeem itself. It should not bungle it.

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari’s, assessment of her husband’s administration in a BBC interview remains the best in 2016 while the most memorable quote of 2016 came from President Muhammadu Buhari’s reply to her wife’s criticism in a press interview in Germany: “I don’t know which party my wife belongs to, but she belongs to my kitchen and my living room and the other room.” Although sexist and patriarchal, it was delivered from the heart and on punch.

From the international scene, the US President-elect, Donald J. Trump made my day. Without previous political experience and despite bad press and biased pundits and poll forecasts, Trump clinched the US presidency. Trump’s selling point is making America great again. He believed that he alone can fix America. He was written off by some of his party men and the establishment but Trump believed in himself and proved them all wrong. Trump believes and lives the American Dream. Trump’s victory is inspiring.

Trump’s victory is a message to people to always believe in themselves and never give up. Trump inspired me in 2016. Trump is a leader the whole world should watch in 2017. But I have no doubt that Trump will indeed make America great again.

The coming year will show whether Trump gonna do that or not. Trump should not fall the hand of Americans. Keep reading Afara Lane as we usher in the New Year of hope and great expectations. Don’t give up.

