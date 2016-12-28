We are dying of hunger in Nigeria, MASSOB cries out – NAIJ.COM

Pages Navigation Menu

We are dying of hunger in Nigeria, MASSOB cries out

We are dying of hunger in Nigeria, MASSOB cries out
The Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) Cross River State chapter has raised an alarm alleging that people are dying as a result of the high cost of living in the state, The Punch reports. We are dying of hunger, MASSOB …
