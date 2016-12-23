Pages Navigation Menu

Hijacked Libyan plane lands in Malta with 118 passangers on board

Posted on Dec 23, 2016

An airliner on an internal flight in Libya was hijacked by a man claiming to have a hand grenade on Friday and diverted to Malta, where it landed with 118 people on board. A media report said the hijacker told the crew he was “pro-Gaddafi” and that he was willing to let all 111 passengers…

