Hijacked Libyan plane lands in Malta with 118 passangers on board
An airliner on an internal flight in Libya was hijacked by a man claiming to have a hand grenade on Friday and diverted to Malta, where it landed with 118 people on board. A media report said the hijacker told the crew he was “pro-Gaddafi” and that he was willing to let all 111 passengers…
The post Hijacked Libyan plane lands in Malta with 118 passangers on board appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG