‘Hijacked Plane’ from Libya Lands in Malta With 118 On Board

Malta airport says a Libyan plane has landed at the Mediterranean island and that there appear to be two hijackers on board, TIME reports.

The Malta airport authority said all emergency teams had been dispatched to the site of what it called an “unlawful interference” on the airport tarmac.

Earlier Friday, Malta’s prime minister, Joseph Muscat, said in a tweet that there was a “potential hijack situation” involving an internal Libyan flight that was diverted to Malta and that emergency operations are underway at the airport.

Airport officials said the Afriqiyah Airways A320 flight has 118 passengers on board.

