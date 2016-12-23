Pages Navigation Menu

Hilarious reactions trail 2016 Headies Award

Posted on Dec 23, 2016

Nigerians took to Twitter this morning after the Headies awards to express their disappointment at the show. Many complained that the award ceremony was dry, and picture and sound production was of low quality.  See tweets below; Also reacting to Wizkid snubbing Eva Alordiah’s fiancé, Nigerians had a lot to say.

