Hilda Dokubo: Rivers ministry of culture and tourism is being… – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
Hilda Dokubo: Rivers ministry of culture and tourism is being…
TheCable
Hilda Dokubo, Nollywood actress, has described Rivers ministry of culture and tourism's decision to regulate entertainment events as ridiculous and stupid. On Thursday, the ministry released a statement directing all entertainers to seek written …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG