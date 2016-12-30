Pages Navigation Menu

‘Hire a man’ gets new 2017 release date – News24 Nigeria

'Hire a man' gets new 2017 release date
Directed by Desmond Elliot and produced by Chineyelove Eze, the movie which was scheduled to premiere on February 24 will now premiere in cinemas nationwide on February 10, 2017. "Hire a Man" stars Zynnell Zuh as Tishe Lawson, Enyinna Nwigwe as …
