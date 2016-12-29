Hit-and-run: Reckless driver kills OAU medical student

Following the accident, Seun Olorunfemi died at the hospital after spending some days in coma.

An unidentified motorist has caused grief to the family of Seun Olorunfemi, a 400 level medical student of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, who was killed in a hit-and-run accident.

The incident happened a few days towards Christmas in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Punch News reported that the undergraduate was rushed to the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex where he gave up the ghost.

This was after a short period in coma. He passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2016 according to Punch News.

Abiodun Olanrewaju, the Public Relations Officer for OAU confirmed the incident as a sad one which has devastated the family of the deceased and indeed the institution.

"It is really sad and there is the need to curb the recklessness on the part of some drivers because Nigeria has lost many promising lives to their negligence and we cannot continue this way.

“I want to appeal to motorists especially those who are fond of speeding, they sould have it at the back of their minds that speed thrills but it kills as well.

“The OAU management sympathises with the family, relations and friends of the student. We also sympathisers with the College of Health Siences and the entire university on this loss.”

Olorunfemi, who is the choir master of the Deeper Life Campus Fellowship in his university, is considered one of the bright students in OAU’s College of Medicine.

