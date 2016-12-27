Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Hold El-Rufai responsible for Goska killings -SOKAPU

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in News | 0 comments

el-rufai

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union, SOKAPU, has observed that governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai should be held responsible for the killings in Goska, Jema’a local government area despite a curfew imposed on 3 local government areas. About 10 people, including the daughter of a former lawmaker and chairman of Jema’a local government area (Gideon Morik) were […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Hold El-Rufai responsible for Goska killings -SOKAPU

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.