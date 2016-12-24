15 governors, ambassadors to grace Carnival Calabar – The Nation Newspaper
BusinessDay
15 governors, ambassadors to grace Carnival Calabar
The Nation Newspaper
AS preparation for the December 28, 2016 edition of Carnival Calabar gathers momentum, Governor of Cross River State, Prof Ben Ayade has disclosed that no fewer than 15 governors, ambassadors and other top functionaries are expected to participate in …
