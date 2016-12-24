Pages Navigation Menu

15 governors, ambassadors to grace Carnival Calabar

15 governors, ambassadors to grace Carnival Calabar
The Nation Newspaper
AS preparation for the December 28, 2016 edition of Carnival Calabar gathers momentum, Governor of Cross River State, Prof Ben Ayade has disclosed that no fewer than 15 governors, ambassadors and other top functionaries are expected to participate in …
Carnival Calabar… all roads lead to CanaanlandGuardian
Governor's Ball set to take Calabar by storm this ChristmasBusinessDay
Ghana Takes Part in Nigeria's Calabar FestivalNews Ghana

