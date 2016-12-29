Hollywood Legend Debbie Reynolds Dies A Day After Her Daughter Passed On

Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds has died aged 84, just a day after the death of her daughter, Carrie Fisher, a popular actor and author.

Her death was made known by her son, Todd Fisher.

“The last thing she said this morning was that she was very, very sad about losing Carrie and that she would like to be with her again,” Fisher said. “Fifteen minutes later she suffered a severe stroke.”

Reynolds died just hours after she was taken to Cedars Sinai medical center from her son’s house in Beverly Hills on Wednesday afternoon.

“The only thing we’re taking solace in is that what she wanted to do was take care of her daughter, which is what she did best,” he added.

Carrie Fisher, it was learnt, suffered a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday.

Her mother posted on her Facebook page on Christmas Day that Fisher was in a stable condition.

Two days later, Carrie Fisher was reported dead.

On Tuesday, Reynolds took to Facebook to mourn the death of her daughter.

She wrote: “Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carries Mother.”

After news of Reynolds’ own death broke on Wednesday, Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, posted a picture on Facebook of herself with her late mother and grandmother at the 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Reynolds was one of Hollywood’s biggest stars in the 1950s and 1960s.

Born Mary Frances Reynolds, she was a bubbly singer, dancer and actress who starred in “Singin’ in the Rain” and “The Unsinkable Molly Brown.”

But despite her star power, she treated everyone with respect, her publicist Ed Lozzi said.

“The people that worked for her … she was just so respectful and caring and thoughtful to her publicists and her agents,” Lozzi told CNN. “A lot of stars we worked for were not. She was special that way.”

