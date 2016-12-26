Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Home More Entertainment Roundup: George Michael dies at age 53, One Lagos Fiesta holds… – YNaija

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


YNaija

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Home More Entertainment Roundup: George Michael dies at age 53, One Lagos Fiesta holds…
YNaija
Here are the top entertainment stories that made headlines over the weekend and others that unraveled while you slept last night – from Nigeria and the rest of the world. English singer, George Michael passes on at 53. Pop singer and songwriter, George …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.