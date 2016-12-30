Homicide: District head’s son to die by hanging

A Katsina State High Court sitting in Funtua on Thursday sentenced the son of a former Distric Head of Bakori, Mu’ammar Tukur, to death by hanging for culpable homicide.

Tukur, 32, whose late father represented Bakori/Danja Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives, was convicted for using knife to stab Shafir Muktar to death, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

In his judgment, Justice Abbas Bawale, said the prosecution led by Mr. Aminu Garba had established the case of culpable homicide against the convict beyond reasonable doubt.

Bawale said the prosecution called five witnesses and tendered four exhibits which established the three needed ingredients namely – death of the victim, cause of the death and intention of the action.

He said the incident occurred on April 21, 2008 during a fight between the convict and the some of the prosecution witnesses at a viewing centre.

The judge said the defence counsel, Mr. AbdulAziz Olagoke, effort to contradict the evidence of the prosecution was futile.

