“Honestly didn’t see my man” – Wizkid Reacts to Trending Video at #TheHeadies2016

Superstar musician, Wizkid has reacted to the trending video where he supposedly snubbed rapper, Eva Alordiah‘s fianc, Caesar, who tried to give him a hug at the Headies last night. Quoting a tweet of the video, Wizkid said: “Honestly didn’t see my man! Love always!” See the video below: Everyone is talking about this video. […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

