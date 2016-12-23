“Honestly didn’t see my man” – Wizkid Reacts to Trending Video at #TheHeadies2016
Superstar musician, Wizkid has reacted to the trending video where he supposedly snubbed rapper, Eva Alordiah‘s fianc, Caesar, who tried to give him a hug at the Headies last night. Quoting a tweet of the video, Wizkid said: “Honestly didn’t see my man! Love always!” See the video below: Everyone is talking about this video. […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG