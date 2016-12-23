Pages Navigation Menu

“Honestly didn’t see my man” – Wizkid Reacts to Trending Video at #TheHeadies2016

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Music | 0 comments

Superstar musician, Wizkid has reacted to the trending video where he supposedly snubbed rapper, Eva Alordiah‘s fianc, Caesar, who tried to give him a hug at the Headies last night. Quoting a tweet of the video, Wizkid said: “Honestly didn’t see my man! Love always!” See the video below: Everyone is talking about this video. […]

