Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Hoodlums kill policeman in Ekiti, injure one

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in News | 0 comments

police-van4

Another tragedy has again hit the Ekiti State Command of the Nigeria police as an official, simply identified as Inspector Gada, was killed while one other, Seargent Sunday, was seriously injured in an early morning robbery incident in Ilupeju area of Oye Loca Government Area of the state. Residents told journalists that the two policemen […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Hoodlums kill policeman in Ekiti, injure one

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.