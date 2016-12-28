Horror as Childless Evil Couple Attack Pregnant Woman and Cut Out Baby from Her Stomach

Shock as an evil couple kidnapped a pregnant woman and cutting the baby from her belly.



Thaina da Silva Pinto, 21, and her husband Fabio Luiz Lima are believed to have lured 22-year-old Rayanni Christini Costa to their home, promising to donate baby clothes to the poor mum-to-be.

Police in Brazil believe they then planned to cut the seven-month-old baby from Rayanni’s womb before killing the mother, but the baby also died after they sliced into the woman’s belly.

Investigators yesterday found the charred bodies of who they believe to be Rayanni, who disappeared two weeks ago, and her baby at the garden of the couple’s home in Rio de Janeiro.

Pinto, who had been married to Lima for three years, had reportedly convinced friends and family that she was pregnant with a girl after posting pictures on social networking sites showing her with an enlarged belly.

In one Facebook post she published photos of baby clothes and the caption: “Come soon my princess!”

But in reality Pinto, who according to friends had always dreamed of becoming a mother, had been told by doctors that she couldn’t have children because of cysts on her ovaries.

Cops discovered that she had made contact with other poor, young mothers in Rio de Janeiro after joining WhatsApp groups for people wanting to donate baby items such as clothes, nappies and toys.

Pinto, who used the name Lidia in the groups, would say she had a daughter herself, was a churchgoer and had clothes and a baby stroller to donate.

She had arranged to meet some of the other women, but had always called off meetings after finding out they would be coming accompanied by friends, frustrating the couple’s plans.

But single mother Rayanni left her home in the Bangu area of the city on her own on December 13, after dropping off her three-year-old daughter at the creche, saying she was going to collect donations for her baby.

After meeting Pinto at the Central do Brasil train station in central Rio, she convinced her to accompany her back to the killer’s home, where husband Lima was waiting.

Cops believe that, after cutting through Rayanni’s belly, the couple discovered she was only seven months pregnant, not eight-and-a-half as she had told them.

Police chief Elen Souto, from Rio’s Department of Missing Persons, said a knife was found in the home and there were pools of blood in several rooms.

She said: “We believe that they tried to force Rayanni’s labour. In this process, the baby died. So they killed the mother too.”

She said investigators were shocked at how “cold” the couple were.

She said: “They are cold, calculating and showed no regret.

“She (Pinto) held her ground for more than 20 hours saying she was pregnant.

“There appears to be a level of psychopathy there, as she also deceived her own family, telling them on previous occasions that she was pregnant.

“There are photos of Thaina on social network sites in which she appears with a swollen belly.

“We still don’t know if she took any medication to become that way or if it was a case of psychological pregnancy, which is possible because her mother has also had these symptoms in the past.”

Pinto and Lima are under arrest accused of double homicide and concealment of corpses.

Source-The Sun UK