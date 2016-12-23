Horror as Drug Cartel Chops off Man Head For Stealing 28 Million Dollars (GRAPHIC VIDEO)
A Man was taken and brutally beaten On camera then killed By Venezuelan Drugs Cartel over a stolen 28 million drugs money.
This horrible incident occurred in Jamaica.
We bring you more details soon.
WATCH GRAPHIC VIDEO BELOW:
The post Horror as Drug Cartel Chops off Man Head For Stealing 28 Million Dollars (GRAPHIC VIDEO) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG