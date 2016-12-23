Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Horror as Drug Cartel Chops off Man Head For Stealing 28 Million Dollars (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A Man was taken and brutally beaten On camera then killed By Venezuelan Drugs Cartel over a stolen 28 million drugs money.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This horrible incident occurred in Jamaica.

We bring you more details soon.

WATCH GRAPHIC VIDEO BELOW:


The post Horror as Drug Cartel Chops off Man Head For Stealing 28 Million Dollars (GRAPHIC VIDEO) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.