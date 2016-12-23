Horror in Zaria as policeman goes on rampage, kills colleague
“After shooting the sergeant, Joshua started shouting and shooting, eventually killing a university student,” an eyewitness told NAN.
“When the report of the incident reached their command in Zaria, a team of policemen was immediately mobilised to the area.
“The policemen met their colleague with two rifles. They had no option than to systematically take position.
“One of them succeeded in shooting Joshua on the leg, which gave people around the opportunity to descend on him with stones.”
“The Nigeria Police has no case because the two policemen gave-up the ghost,” the source said..“Information coming to us now is that the affected policemen have died, therefore, we have no case.”
