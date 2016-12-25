HOSTOM promises succour for Ondo oil communities – Vanguard
|
HOSTOM promises succour for Ondo oil communities
Vanguard
THE Chairman of the Host Communities of Nigeria (Producing Oil and Gas), HOSTCOM, Ondo State Chapter, Samuel Ebiwanno, has promised to engage government interventionist agencies at the federal and state levels to alleviate hardship in the …
