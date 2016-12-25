HOSTOM promises succour for Ondo oil communities

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

THE Chairman of the Host Communities of Nigeria (Producing Oil and Gas), HOSTCOM, Ondo State Chapter, Samuel Ebiwanno, has promised to engage government interventionist agencies at the federal and state levels to alleviate hardship in the disadvantaged communities.

Ebiwanno gave the promise during the inauguration of the executives of the state chapter of HOSTCOM in Ugbo, Ilaje area of the state.

The 22-man executive has Isaac Eduwa as Vice Chairman, Barr. Jide Nana – Secretary, Chief Adeboye Omaderu – Treasurer, Pastor Jethro Ayemobuwa – Financial Secretary and Prince Adewale Ikuesan – P. R. O, among others.

According to the Chairman, the new executives would carry all stakeholders along in bringing succor to the people of the disadvantages areas.

According to him, a robust relationship would henceforth be established between the new executives and the communities.

The Chairman also pledged on behalf of the body to stimulate some form of seamless and innocuous relationship with NGOs and other corporate bodies particularly oil companies operating within the area to actualize the goals of HOSTCOM.

“This Ark of Noah, having been constructed in accordance with the divine instructions as to its capacity; which is to accommodate the oil and gas landlords, impacted and satellite communities of Ondo State, will be able to weather the storm of underdevelopment and together we shall celebrate our survival of the flood of economic recession on Mount Ararat.

Ebiwanno thanked Oba Fredrick Akinruntan, the Olugbo of Ugboland, and the entire people of the oil bearing communities of Ondo State for giving them the opportunity to serve in such prestigious body.

Akinruntan charged the Exco to work assiduously for the benefit of the oil bearing communities of Ondo State and the overall development of the land.

The National Chairman of HOSTCOM Prince Mike Emuh asked the new executives not to disappoint the confidence reposed in them by the people who appointed them into office.

Administering the oath of office on the new executive, the Chairman, Elders Advisory Council of HOSTCOM, Chief Eduwu Eghator, charged them to be diligent in the discharge of their duties and in accordance with the oath of office they have taken.

