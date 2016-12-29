House Member, Kelechi hosts Davido, Banky W at his Port Harcourt Residence

In his commitment to the promotion of music, member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Kelechi Nwogu, on Thursday night, hosted two international musicians, Banky W and Davido at his Port Harcourt residence.

Nwogu also assured the international musicians that the Wike Administration will continue to invest in the development of the entertainment industry, pointing out that the State House of Assembly will look into the issue of regulation by the State Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

He assured that whatever misunderstanding that may have arisen from the press statement by the ministry, would be resolved amicably.

Rt Hon Kelechi Nwogu noted that he will continue to support the growth of the entertainment industry in the state.

He said that he will always collaborate with established musicians to build budding musicians in the state.

The State Lawmaker said: “My commitment to building the entertainment industry in the state is total. I will continue to work with established stars to encourage our musicians in the state “.

Rt Hon Kelechi Nwogu is reputed for his investments in the entertainment industry, which stands him out in the state.

The musicians commended him for his love and promotion of music.

They urged him to work towards prevailing on the State Ministry of Culture and Tourism to take steps that will develop the entertainment industry.

They appealed to him to also prevail on the House of Assembly to look into the press statement by the State Ministry of Culture and Tourism to regulate the entertainment industry and enforce certain regulations regarding the hosting of events in the state.

The post House Member, Kelechi hosts Davido, Banky W at his Port Harcourt Residence appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

