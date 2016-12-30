House of Reps advises FG on liberated IDPs from Sambisa forest

The House of Representatives Committee Chairman on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) has urged the Federal Government to come up with its contingency plan for displaced persons from the liberated Sambisa forest. The Chairman of the committee, Alhaji Sani Zoro, spoke with newsmen in Dutse on Friday on the captured Sambisa forest by Nigerian military. Zoro […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

