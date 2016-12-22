Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

House passes all contested poll laws – Daily Nation

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
House passes all contested poll laws
Daily Nation
The National Assembly on December 22, 2016 approved all proposed amendments to elections Act that will govern 2017 polls amid protests from ODM leaning MPs. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NATION MEDIA GROUP …
Kenya: Let Reason Prevail in Debate on Election LawAllAfrica.com
Cord MPs walk out of special sitting as Jubilee's pass election lawsThe Star, Kenya
Jubilee passes law allowing manual voting as CORD moves to courtThe Standard (press release)
Hivisasa.com –Citizen TV (press release) –K24 TV –Nairobi News (satire) (press release) (blog)
all 64 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.