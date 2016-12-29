Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

House to review nominees for IEBC positions – Daily Nation

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
House to review nominees for IEBC positions
Daily Nation
Advocate Wanyonyi Wafula Chebukati appears before the Selection Panel to be interviewed for the position of IEBC chairperson. He has been nominated for the post. PHOTO | WILLIAM OERI | NATION MEDIA GROUP …
Uhuru nominates Chebukati as IEBC ChairCitizen TV (press release)
Uhuru picks Chebukati for IEBC top seatK24 TV
President Kenyatta nominates Chebukati for IEBC ChairCapital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.