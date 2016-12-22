How $1.30m was found in home of ex-Air Chief, Umar Mohammed
The office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) yesterday told a Federal High Court in Abuja, that over $1.30million cash was recovered from the Abuja home of Air Commodore Umar Mohammed (retd). Mohammed was a member of the presidential committee set up to investigate procurement of arms. A lawyer representing the office, Shuaibu Labaran, […]
